Santa Cruz Police open Ocean Street and Lorenzo Boulevard after shooting investigation

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE DATE ON APRIL 11, 2023, AT 5:12 PM- The Santa Cruz Police Police has opened a road closed due to a shooting investigation Tuesday.

The area of Ocean Street and San Lorenzo Boulevard has been reopened.

Police say this incident sparked after a "prior antagonizing interactions" between the victim and suspect, said police. This was not a random shooting, claim police.

Santa Cruz Police and Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for the suspect in this shooting.

Santa Cruz Police says to avoid the area of Ocean Street and San Lorenzo Boulevard as they investigate a crime.

Police said a person was shot and took themselves to the hospital. Police and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office are searching for the suspect involved.

Roads are closed around Ocean Street and San Lorenzo Boulevard, according to police.