New mobile disaster recovery center to open at Pajaro Park

County of Monterey

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County officials will be opening up a new mobile disaster recovery center at Pajaro Park starting on Thursday morning.

The center will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., until May 7.

Some of the available services that will be on site include FEMA, Small Business Administration plus state and local agencies.

The disaster recovery centers at Watsonville City Hall plus the disaster recovery center at Pajaro Middle School will remain open.

