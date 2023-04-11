Man arrested in Santa Cruz County for possession of fentanyl, meth and 15 firearms

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said that a 60-year-old man was arrested Monday on various charges.

SET Detectives and deputies served a search warrant on the 300 block of Sugarloaf Road. They located 752 grams of suspected fentanyl and 76 grams of meth, along with 15 firearms, including assault rifles, a sawed-off shotgun, 12 pistols, high-capacity magazines, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, per deputies.

Colin Tisdale was booked and charged with various drug and firearm charges, said deputies, including being a felon in possession of firearms.