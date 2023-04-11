Evacuation warning for areas of Arroyo Seco Road due to risk of landslide

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sherriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings for Arroyo Seco Road and roads west of Carmel Valley Road on Tuesday.

There is a risk of a landslide above Arroyo Seco Raod at Milepost 5 that could cause road blockage and possible flooding if the slope falls.

A soft road closure is in place at the intersection of Arroyo Seco Road and Carmel Valley Road.

"If you feel unsafe, do not wait for an evacuation order, leave immediately," said the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. "Check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of this alert. If you need animal sheltering, call the SPCA at 831-373-2631. SPCA After Hours Line 831-646-5534."