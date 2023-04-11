CAL FIRE CZU extinguishes garbage truck fire

CORRLITOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Early Monday morning, CAL FIRE CZU extinguished a garbage truck fire off of Freedom Boulevard in Corralitos.

CAL FIRE CZU, Pajaro Valley Fire Protection District, Central Fire District of Santa Cruz and CHP Santa Cruz all responded to the garbage truck fire around 5:40 a.m.

Photo of engulfed garbage truck in Corralitos. Photo courtesy of CAL FIRE CZU

CAL FIRE says that there were no injuries and the driver was able to get out of the truck on their own.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.