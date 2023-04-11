Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:46 PM
Published 12:45 PM

CAL FIRE CZU extinguishes garbage truck fire

CAL FIRE CZU

CORRLITOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Early Monday morning, CAL FIRE CZU extinguished a garbage truck fire off of Freedom Boulevard in Corralitos.

CAL FIRE CZU, Pajaro Valley Fire Protection District, Central Fire District of Santa Cruz and CHP Santa Cruz all responded to the garbage truck fire around 5:40 a.m.

Photo of engulfed garbage truck in Corralitos. Photo courtesy of CAL FIRE CZU

CAL FIRE says that there were no injuries and the driver was able to get out of the truck on their own.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content