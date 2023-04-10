Rep. Panetta Announces Federal Funding for Santa Cruz Community Health Centers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Friday, U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta announced that Santa Cruz Community Health Centers nearly $2 million in federal support.

The $1.9 million in federal funding will be used to support affordable and comprehensive health services in English and in Spanish for Santa Cruz residents.

“I’m proud to fight for and secure significant federal support for Santa Cruz Community Health Centers to continue serving vulnerable populations and patients in Santa Cruz, no matter their ability to pay," Panetta said. "Health outcomes and quality of life in our communities are connected to access to quality, affordable health care options."

The grant funding comes from through the Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) Health Center Cluster grant program.

"“We are thrilled to continue to receive these federal grant dollars,” said Dena Loijos, MPH, Santa Cruz Community Health Centers Chief Strategy and Impact Officer said in a statement. “Through this ongoing base funding support we are able to provide comprehensive services to our community's most vulnerable."