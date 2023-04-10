MST will not be charging any bus fares for stops in Pajaro until June

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday morning, The Monterey-Salinas Transit Board of Directors unanimously approved in a 13-0 vote that MST will not be charging riders any bus fares for stops in Pajaro.

MST officials said that the free fare zone in Pajaro will be lasting until June 30.

MST has been involved in the recovery efforts as they have offered rides to people in Pajaro who have had to evacuate and take them to local evacuation centers.

Officials said that lines 28 and 29 would benefit from the free fare zone. Also benefiting from the free fare zone would be paratransit riders who use the MST RIDES program.

Carl Sedoryk who is the General Manager and CEO for MST said that the free bus fare initiative in Pajaro could get extended beyond the June 30 deadline. Sedoryk said that a potential extension does depend on the recovery efforts in Pajaro and whether the initiative is still needed for the community.