PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- County of Monterey officials will be organizing a clean-up and mud out event in Pajaro on Saturday morning.

County officials are asking volunteers to meet at the Hope City Center Command Trailer which is located at Pajaro Middle School. The clean-up event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Volunteers can bring their own pressure washers, shovels and wheel barrels to help in the clean up efforts in Pajaro.