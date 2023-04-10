Missing 12 year old girl has been found safely

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON APRIL 10, 2023 ON 5:06 PM- Marina Police confirmed to KION that the missing 12-year-old has been found safely and has been reunited with her family.

Officers said that she was found safely in the Preston Park area and has been reunited with her family.

Marina Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Marina Police is asking the community to look for a missing 12-year-old girl.

The missing 12-year-old was last seen leaving her residence on the 3100 block of Arnold Court on Sunday night around 10:30 p.m.

Police said her current whereabouts are unknown and that her cell phone is shut off. Perez did not show up for school on Monday morning.

Marina Police also confirmed to KION that she has no prior history of running away and are actively searching for her whereabouts at the moment.

The 12-year-old girl is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing the floral pattern shirt and blue jeans that is in the photo.

Police says she has a small scar above her left eyebrow and wears a lot of bracelets as shown in the photo.

If you have seen her, please contact Marina Police at 831-384-7575.