Marina Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police is asking the community to look for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Iridessa Perez was last seen leaving her residence on the 3100 block of Arnold Court on Sunday night around 10:30 p.m.

Police said her current whereabouts are unknown and that her cell phone is shut off. Perez did not show up for school on Monday morning.

Marina Police also confirmed to KION that Perez has no prior history of running away and are actively searching for her whereabouts at the moment.

Iridessa is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing the floral pattern shirt and blue jeans that is in the photo.

Police says Perez has a small scar above her left eyebrow and wears a lot of bracelets as shown in the photo.

If you have seen Iridessa, please contact Marina Police at 831-384-7575.