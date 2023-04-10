Del Rey Oaks Police arrests fire hydrant cap bandit

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Rey Oaks Police Department in cooperation with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have arrested 44-year-old Bryan Vasu on grant theft and tampering with a fire hydrant charges.

The arrest took place on Friday morning when Del Rey Oaks PD, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Salinas Valley ISU investigators and Seaside Police served a search warrant at Vasu's residence located at 1531 Monterey-Salinas Highway. Vasu was arrested at the residence without resistance.

Del Rey Oaks Police said Vasu has been linked over 600 thefts of brass fire hydrant caps throughout the Monterey Peninsula.

Detectives were able to find multiple items of evidence related to those thefts. Vasu was booked into the Monterey County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who has further information should call Del Rey Oaks Police at 831-375-8525.