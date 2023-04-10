Carmel-by-the-Sea Restaurant caught on fire on Easter Sunday

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- What supposed to be a nice Easter Day turned out to be an awful fire at The Cottage restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea.



Kathleen Cardinalli, the owner of the restaurant, said that she was getting ready to leave her restaurant to have Easter dinner with her family. As she was leaving, she heard a Big Bang in the kitchen area.



"When I went to the back of the kitchen, it looked like a fire had started, where the ovens are," said Cardinalli. "So, I backed up sort of in shocked, thinking... it happened so fast."



Monterey Fire Department and Cypress Fire District were dispached to the fire. They were able to extinguish the fire before it spread even more.



Cardinalli's customers checked up on her throughout the morning at the restaurant to see how she was doing and to see how they can help.

Cardinalli said the damage was mostly in the kitchen.

"We had a lot of damage in the kitchen area," said Cardinalli. "So, I'm glad nobody got hurt."



Now, she is worried about those who work at her restaurant.

"I feel worst about my wonderful employees, who have been with me for 27 - 28 years, they're like family to me." said Cardinalli.

Monterey Fire Department said they're working to determine the cause of the fire. They do not suspect foul play.