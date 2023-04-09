Three suspects that were arrested in Santa Cruz are not in connection with five year old girl being shot and killed on I-880

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 5-year-old girl who was heading to a birthday party with her family was struck and killed by gunfire on Saturday night in a vehicle on Interstate 880 in Fremont.

Our sister station KPIX said that at approximately 6:40 p.m, an officer assigned to the CHP's San Jose Area office was conducting a traffic enforcement stop on I-880 in the Fremont vicinity. The officer was approached by victims of a freeway shooting who advised that a child in their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identify of the five-year-old girl as Eliyanah Crisostomo.

On Saturday night, Santa Cruz Police arrested three people who were alleged to have a part in two shootings that occurred in Fremont on Saturday night.

However, CHP-Golden Gate confirmed to our sister station KPIX that Santa Cruz PD created that post using information from an incident in Fremont (not ours) and crossed our two incidents.

CHP-Golden Gate is still the lead agency involved in that shooting.

Original Story

Santa Cruz Police said that three people wanted in relation to two shootings in Fremont earlier were arrested after being spotted in Santa Cruz Saturday night.

Police said an officer spotted a vehicle associated with the crimes near Ocean Street and Water Street at around 9:32 p.m. Police said one of the shootings involved the murder of a 6-year-old child.

Santa Cruz Police requested backup while following the vehicle onto Highway 17 and initiating a car stop, said police. Police said during the chase, they noticed the suspect throwing a firearm out of the car.

The suspected driver stopped a little while later. CHP and Scotts Valley Police assisted during the high-risk traffic stop.

Three occupants were taken into custody, said police. All three were arrested and handed to Fremont Police.

The firearm was also eventually found.