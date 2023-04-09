Three arrested in Santa Cruz allegedly involved in deadly shooting of a 6-year-old in Fremont

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that three people wanted in relation to two shootings in Fremont earlier were arrested after being spotted in Santa Cruz Saturday night.

Police said an officer spotted a vehicle associated with the crimes near Ocean Street and Water Street at around 9:32 p.m. Police said one of the shootings involved the murder of a 6-year-old child.

Santa Cruz Police requested backup while following the vehicle onto Highway 17 and initiating a car stop, said police. Police said during the chase, they noticed the suspect throwing a firearm out of the car.

The suspected driver stopped a little while later. CHP and Scotts Valley Police assisted during the high-risk traffic stop.

Three occupants were taken into custody, said police. All three were arrested and handed to Fremont Police.

The firearm was also eventually found.