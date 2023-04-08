7-year-old girl who was killed while trying to cross Highway 101 has been identified

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON APRIL 9, 2023 AT 12:38 PM: The 7-year-old girl who was killed while trying to get across Highway 101 near Pruendale on Friday night has been identified.

Family told KION that Eliana “Nichie” Gonzalez was the girl's name. She lived with her father near the freeway and was in the area because she had autism, said family members.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office also confirmed the girl killed in the crash was 7-year-old Eliana Gonzalez.

She is the youngest of three girls, the others being 13 and 15, and just six months ago, she lost her mother to a combination of hepatitis C and lupus. The girl's father, Jermain Gonzalez, has been taking care of all three of his children since they lost their mother.

Photos of Eliana Gonzalez. Photos provided by her family

Family said Jermain had watched Eliana go to sleep and then fell asleep after and that's when she got out of the house.

KION has asked the CHP if any criminal charges will be placed. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office would not comment further and deferred to CHP-Monterey. CHP Monterey would not comment on any additional information given by family and that this is still an ongoing investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page which is right here.

The California Highway Patrol said a 7-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 101 Friday night.

CHP said at around 10:50, they received a vehicle versus pedestrian call on south Highway 101 south of Highway 156. Initial reports said that several passing vehicles hit the female juvenile on the freeway.

CHP has released the following initial timeline:

At 10:49, a 7-year-old female from Salinas was trying to cross Highway 101 south from the west road edge toward the center median. A Salinas man in his 30s was driving a 2018 Nissan southbound in the number one lane at 65 miles per hour.

The man said the child was wearing all black and was directly in front of his vehicle. He tried turning left to avoid the child but was unable to and hit her with the right front of his vehicle, said CHP.

The 7-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. Highway 101 south was closed for around two hours for investigators to gather evidence and determine the facts of the case.

This incident is still under investigation, but CHP says drugs and alcohol are not factors in this crash. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to come forward.