7-year-old girl killed while trying to cross Highway 101 near Prunedale

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said a 7-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehcile while trying to cross Highway 101 Friday night.

CHP said at around 10:50, they received a vehicle versus pedestrian call on south Highway 101 south of Highway 156. Initial reports said that several passing vehicles hit the female juvenile on the freeway.

CHP has released the following initial timeline:

At 10:49, a 7-year-old female from Salinas was trying to cross Highway 101 south from the west road edge toward the center median. A Salinas man in his 30s was driving a 2018 Nissan southbound in the number one lane at 65 miles per hour.

The man said the child was wearing all black and was directly in front of his vehicle. He tried turning left to avoid the child but was unable to and hit her with the right front of his vehicle, said CHP.

The 7-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. Highway 101 south was closed for around two hours for investigators to gather evidence and determine the facts of the case.

This incident is still under investigation, but CHP says drugs and alcohol are not factors in this crash. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to come forward.