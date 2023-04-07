Skip to Content
Suspects arrested for attempted murder in Salinas shooting

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) A 20-year-old man is in the hospital being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound after being shot by someone in a drive-by shooting on Thursday night, per Salinas Police.

A dark-colored Ford Mustang was seen speeding out of the area of Riker and Lang Street, and police later spotted the vehicle at King and E. Alisal Street.

Four suspects have been arrested concerning the shooting that left the young man seriously injured, including Giovanni Alexis Del Toro, 20, Johnathan Alvarado, 21, Arianna Rudd, 20, and Julian Cervantes, 21.

Salinas Police say they've all been charged with attempted murder.

Veronica Macias

Veronica Macias is an evening anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

