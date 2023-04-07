Overdose death leads to arrest of suspected drug dealer

Skip to Content
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 31-year-old Monterey man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs to a Seaside man who overdosed from Fentanyl.

Seaside police identified the victim as a 31-year-old but did not immediately provide a name. The suspect was identified as Justin Born.

According to police, the victim died of the overdose on March 24 and had evidence which led them to believe Born sold him the drugs.

On April 7, Born was located and arrested, with a search warrant to his home leading to the discovery of 6 ounces of fentanyl, a firearm and thousands of dollars in cash.

Born is facing manslaughter and numerous drug trafficking felonies as a result.

Anyone with information into this incident to contact the Seaside Police Department at 831-899-6748

