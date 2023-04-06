Solo vehicle crash in San Martin results in the death of Del Rey Oaks man

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that a person was injured and another person died during a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101, just south of East Middle Street on Thursday.

CHP said that around 11:54 a.m., the Monterey Communication Center received calls of a solo vehcile crash. The driver, a 72-year-old man, and his 73-year-old female passenger both from Del Rey Oaks, were in a 2000 Lexus RX300 going south in the fast lane.

CHP said the driver made an unsafe turn and caused the Lexus to swerve and overturn in the media. The vehicle then hit the guardrail and stopped at the median of northbound Highway 101.

Medical aid was provided to both riders, but the driver was declared dead at the scene, said CHP. The woman was taken to San Jose Regional with major injuries.

Both occupants were wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash. CHP said they are unsure if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.