How to apply for FEMA Disaster Assitance

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- People on the Central Coast can now sign up for Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Assitance post storms.

Individual Assistance is available for people in Santa Cruz and San Benito counties. Individual and Public Assitance are available in Monterey County.

People can apply for FEMA disaster assistance if they had damage from severe winter storms and flooding that occurred on Feb. 21, 2023, and onward. Homeowners and renters can apply for assistance directly impacted by the storms.

You can apply by clicking here or by calling 800-621-3362. You can also use the FEMA app, and you can download the app here.

FEMA is expected to be in Watsonville starting Wednesday to assist residents. Details on where the center will be and hours will be added when made available.