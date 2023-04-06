Highway 198 closed 20 miles east of San Lucas due to slip of roadway

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that Highway 198 is closed 20 miles east of Highway 101 at San Lucas due to a slip out of the roadway on Thursday.

"This closure is in addition to an ongoing closure of Highway198 in Fresno County, six miles east of this location," said Caltrans.

Crews are currently assessing road conditions, and updates will be coming in the next few days. There is no estimate for reopening the road, said Caltrans.