CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle on Highway 1 in Big Sur

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a vehicle Wednesday morning.

CHP said that at 6:07 a.m., a 53-year-old man from Miranda was on a Harley Davidson going south on Highway 1. At the same time, a GMC Sierra 25000 was turning left into the Naval Facility's driveway at 44350 Highway 1, and the motorcyclist crashed into the GMC.

The rider died of his injuries at the scene, said CHP. The Monterey County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once the next of kin is notified.

DUI is not suspected at this time.