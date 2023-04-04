Monterey County Military and Veterans Affairs Office requests budget augmentation from Board of Supervisors

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey Military and Veterans Affairs Office formally requested a budget augmentation from the Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's meeting.

The Board of Supervisors heard each county department deliver their budget presentation for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The Military and Veteran's Affair's Office asked the Board of Supervisors for a Budget Augmentation of $203,000 to retain two positions within their department.

Jack Murphy who is the interim director of the Military and Veterans Affairs Office said the two positions that would be kept include a Vet Rep III and Management Analyst I position.

If the augmentation does not get approved then those positions would be eliminated on July 1st.

The Vet Rep III position is currently vacant and would file filing veteran’s insurance claims. The Veteran's Management Analyst I position is filled and would focus on community outreach throughout the county.

During public comment, numerous local veterans spoke in favor of the Veterans Affairs office to keep these positions open citing how much they rely on these services that are provided by the Veterans Affairs office.

The Board of Supervisors is expecting to make a decision on finalizing the county budget and approving these budget augmentations either on May 31st or June 1st