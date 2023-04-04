Fire destroys home on Corral de Tierra Road

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District a home has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Monday night.

Firefighters said they received a call at 7:24 for reports of a fully involved house on fire on the 500 block of Corral De Tierra Road. Firefighters said that after the fire was extinguished, the home was deemed a loss and not livable.

Photo courtesy of Monterey County Regional Fire District Deputy Fire Chief Eric Ulwelling

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said firefighters. No injuries were reported.

The Monterey County Regional Fire District said four people were displaced.