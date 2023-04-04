Fire destroys home on Corral de Tierra Road
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District a home has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Monday night.
Firefighters said they received a call at 7:24 for reports of a fully involved house on fire on the 500 block of Corral De Tierra Road. Firefighters said that after the fire was extinguished, the home was deemed a loss and not livable.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said firefighters. No injuries were reported.
The Monterey County Regional Fire District said four people were displaced.