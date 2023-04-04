Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:15 PM

Fire destroys home on Corral de Tierra Road

Monterey County Regional Fire Training Division Chief DistrictKevin Kamnikar

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District a home has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Monday night.

Firefighters said they received a call at 7:24 for reports of a fully involved house on fire on the 500 block of Corral De Tierra Road. Firefighters said that after the fire was extinguished, the home was deemed a loss and not livable.

Photo courtesy of Monterey County Regional Fire District Deputy Fire Chief Eric Ulwelling

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said firefighters. No injuries were reported.

The Monterey County Regional Fire District said four people were displaced.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content