City of Capitola gives update on wharf repair and businesses reopening

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- It has been three months since the Capitola Wharf and surrounding businesses were damaged due to the January storms.

City officials shared a couple of updates on when repairs to the wharf could be made.

Chloe Woodmansee is the assistant to the City Manager. Woodmansee said the city is currently completing design and permitting work to incorporate storm damage repairs into Phase 2 of their Wharf Resiliency and Public Access Improvement Project.

The city is hoping to start the project this summer which depends on funding and permits. They will also use a public bid process to choose a contractor for the project.

The wharf is still closed to the public and remains inaccessible. Businesses on the wharf are still closed.

Several businesses on the Esplanade have reopened. Some of those businesses include Pizza My Heart, Mr. Toots, Margaritaville, and a partial reopening of Paradise Beach Grille.

For more information on the project, the City has provided a link to the project.