Bay Area gets National Women’s Soccer League expansion team

A new professional women's sports team is headed to the Bay Area.

The National Women's Soccer League announced the latest expansion team will be established for the 2024 season. Owners will include Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Aly Wagner, and Danielle Slatonin, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The team's name and where they will play in the Bay has not been announced yet.

Sixth Street Partners, which is also an investor in FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and the San Antonio Spurs, has reportedly invested $125 million in new capital to help with the expansion.

Former Facebook and Meta Platforms executive Sheryl Sandberg is joining as a board member, the Chronicle reported.