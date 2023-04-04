4.5 earthquake hits Tres Pinos area

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- At around 3:23 p.m. the USGS said a 4.5 earthquake hit the Tres Pinos area and could be felt at the KION studio.

The earthquake hit near and could be felt in Chualar, Salinas, Prunedale, and Hollister.

The estimated depth is 21 km.

San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor said no damages were reported from the shake.