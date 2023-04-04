Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 4:04 PM
Published 3:33 PM

4.5 earthquake hits Tres Pinos area

Dann Cianca

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- At around 3:23 p.m. the USGS said a 4.5 earthquake hit the Tres Pinos area and could be felt at the KION studio.

The earthquake hit near and could be felt in Chualar, Salinas, Prunedale, and Hollister.

The estimated depth is 21 km.

San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor said no damages were reported from the shake.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content