Suspect steals $95,000 in cash from Bankers Casino in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a bank theft that occurred at Bankers Casino Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning, an employee arrived for their shift and began counting the casino's cash. The employee noticed a significant cash loss and determined a theft had occurred.

Police checked security cameras and said that at 7 a.m. A man entered the casino through the main doors Sunday morning and walked directly to the cash location. He then put the money in his backpack and casually walked out of the casino with $95,000 in cash.

Police described the suspect as a man from 5’10 – 6’, 200 lbs., wearing a black hoodie, with a black facemask and sunglasses and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call them at (831) 758-7321. If you want to remain anonymous, call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at (831) 775-4222.