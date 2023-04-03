Puppy found stuffed in a garbage bag in Watsonville has over $10,000 in injuries

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal abuse case from March 26, 2023.

Deputies say they found a severely injured, underweight, four-month-old golden retriever mix puppy under the Buena Vista/Highway 1 overpass. The puppy looked to have been abused and was stuffed into a plastic garbage bag before being left on the side of the road.

A motorist spotted the puppy and called the California Highway Patrol and Santa Cruz County Animal Services to help gather information related to the crime, said deputies. The puppy was taken to the Santa Cruz Veterinary Hospital and recovered from significant injuries and other indications of aggravated animal neglect and abuse.

The puppy was nicknamed "Cheddar," and deputies are seeking help in this case. If you'd like to help with his medical bills, the SCCAS encourages people to donate. His medical expenses will likely exceed $10,000, said deputies.

Visit https://www.scanimalshelter.org/extra-mile-fund/ to learn more and or donate.