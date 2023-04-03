Marina man faces 45 years to life for sexual molestation of two children under 10

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a man was convicted for sexually molesting two children back in Sept. of 2020.

Keo Van Do, 62, of Marina, was convicted on four counts of committing sex acts on a young child under age 10, with the allegation he used force. He was also convicted of lewd acts on a second victim under the age of 10, said Pacioni.

Do faces 45 years to life at his sentencing hearing. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life, said Pacioni.

Seaside Police responded to a residence within city limits on Sept. 30, 2020, to a distraught family reporting that Do was caught touching a child under 10 in front of another child under 10, said Pacioni. The second child said he had been touched by Do earlier in the day.

Detectives found that Do, a local fisherman, was taken into custody five and a half months later.

During the trial, both victims testified in court accompanied by Odie, a victim's service dog, said Pacioni.