Al Scheid, founder of Scheid Vineyards dies at 91

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Al Scheid who built Scheid Vineyards into a winemaking empire passed away on Friday at 91 years old, his company confirmed on Monday.

Scheid passed away peacefully at his home in Pacific Palisades. He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on Feb. 7, 1932. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Los Alamitos Naval Air Station near Long Beach.

Scheid went to college at Citrus Junior College and Claremont Men's College before earning his MBA at Harvard Business School.

He founded Scheid Family Wines in 1972, then known as “Monterey Farming Corporation." When he started the company, he knew little about wine but became a pioneer in making Monterey County a wine destination.

Scheid founded the California Association of Winegrape Growers in 1974, serving as Chairman and long-time board member. He also was named the California Association of Winegrape Growers Leader of the Year in 2017.

The company started out as a grape-grower to a wine company producing close to 1 million cases of wine annually. Two of Al's children, Scott and Heidi Scheid currently run the company.

Scheid is survived by his wife Shirley Gladden Scheid; his four children and two step-children. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren and five step-grandchildren.

The company is asking to honor Al's memory to the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley directed towards BEAF (Bridgeport Educational Assistance Foundation). The link is here.

The family is planning to hold a celebration of life to be held in the near future.