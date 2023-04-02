Man arrested after leading deputies on a dirt bike chase

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 39-year-old man is behind bars after he led deputies on a dirt bike chase that ended on the river bank of the San Benito River on Sunday afternoon.

The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said the chase started around 11:35 a.m. The man was riding his dirt bike eastbound on Buena Vista Road and Westside Boulevard when he was pulled over for a traffic stop.

Deputies said the suspect committed multiple speeding violations and riding a dirt bike that was not street legal.

While deputies approached the man, he rode off and the chase ensued. The 39-year-old suspect took a side road near Apricot Lane and Summer Drive and hid in the river bank

The Sheriff's Department closed off the riverbed Hollister Police stepped in to assist.

A Hollister Police officer was able to locate the suspect as he was hiding behind a refrigerator in the middle of a riverbed. Hollister Police turned over the suspect to the Sheriff's Department.

The 39-year-old suspect was booked into the San Benito County Jail on charges of evading a police officer.