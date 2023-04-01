Skip to Content
Sheriff’s office detonates possible explosive device at Lovers Point Beach

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pacific Grove Police Department said they responded to reports of a possible pipe bomb found by a diver at Lovers Point Beach Friday evening.

Police said the incident was reported at around 2:33 p.m., and the Monterey County Sherriff's Office Bomb Unit responded as well. To keep the community safe, the beach was closed while the incident was taken care of.

The bomb squad detonated the device to render it safe. No injuries to officers, people, or property were reported.

When asked if the device was explosive, the police department said, "It looked like a pipe bomb."

Ricardo Tovar

