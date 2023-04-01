Salinas man cited for alleged DUI after crashing into pole in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a 32-year-old man who was found driving with a blood alcohol content over .08%.

Police said Eder Moreno, of Salinas, was driving by himself. His car was found with major front-end damage and with all the airbags deployed at 12:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Moreno was likely exiting Highway 1 at south Del Monte while speeding. He lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole in front of 3016 Del Monte Boulevard, said police.

The suspect was taken to a local trauma center, was cited and released after suffering moderate facial injuries.

Marina Police always wants to remind the public that loose items in the car's passenger compartment turned into "dangerous projectiles." You can see in the photos below a screwdriver that pierced the car's dashboard, and large garden pruners got stuck inside the vehicle's door pillar.

Marina Police said this incident could have been deadly had these tools not gotten stuck where they did. Secure tools and heavy objects in your trunk.