Monterey Regional Airport could turn to private company for fire response

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Reginal Airport is considering whether to stick with the City of Monterey Fire Department for its calls for service or turning to a private company.

The airport says this subject is part of a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Monterey Fire's Union, local 37-07, says they hope to maintain their contract with the airport -- saying corporate profits should not be prioritized over public safety.

We reached out to the airport they say they are hearing presentations from both parties this week, and this is a normal part of their process.

The airport also said, "At this point, no decisions have been made about how the airport will move forward with fire protection services."

As it stands, the current agreement between Monterey Fire and the airport is set to expire in several months.