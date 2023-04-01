Skip to Content
today at 1:54 PM
Published 11:59 AM

CAL FIRE CZU finds and extinguishes car fully engulfed in flames

CAL FIRE CZU

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU had an interesting call for service Friday night.

They received reports of a vehicle fire near the Tunitas Creek Beach parking lot. Firefighters said nobody was inside the car at the time.

The cause is still being investigated.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

