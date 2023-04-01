CAL FIRE CZU finds and extinguishes car fully engulfed in flames
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE CZU had an interesting call for service Friday night.
They received reports of a vehicle fire near the Tunitas Creek Beach parking lot. Firefighters said nobody was inside the car at the time.
The cause is still being investigated.
Engine 40 from Coastside Fire Protection District responded to and extinguished a vehicle fire near the Tunitas Creek Beach parking lot last night. Fortunately, no injuries. The cause is under investigation. @CHP_RedwoodCity @SMCSheriff assisted.#AllRisk #ThisIsCALFIRE pic.twitter.com/mLaPHENGkg— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 1, 2023