Man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting took place near a King City gas station

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON APRIL 2, 2023 AT 11:58 AM- King City Police confirmed that they have arrested a male suspect in connection to a shooting that took place on Friday afternoon.

Officers said that they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Broadway Circle for a reported shooting that took place around 1:58 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they saw a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said that they arrested a male suspect and he has been booked into the Monterey County Jail on attempted murder charges. The victim is still at a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

Officers did reveal that the suspect was injured after getting into an altercation with some of the victim's friends.

We are working on getting more information at this time

