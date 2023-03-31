Do Not Drink Notice stays for Pajaro and Sunny Mesa Water System

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- An updated Do Not Drink Notice was issued by the County of Monterey Health Department on Friday.

They advise residents who get water from the Pajaro Water System (Pajaro WS) and Sunny Messa CSD not to drink the water due to possible contamination. Do not use tap water for drinking or cooking until further notice.

The results of all water testing are expected to be in by April 10, said the county. There will be an update on the water quality then.

Potable water is available at Pajaro Park at 24 San Juan Road and Pajaro Middle School at 250 Salinas Road in Royal Oaks.

Do not try to treat the water or drink the tap water, advises Monterey County.