Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:32 PM
Published 12:30 PM

Three men wanted after assault of a delivery driver and package robbery in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police are searching for two (possibly three) men after a Thursday morning robbery at a gas station.

Police said at around 5:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station parking lot on 3030 Del Monte Boulevard. A delivery driver said he was preparing to unload items from a truck when he was confronted by a black male adult who asked him for cigarettes.

The delivery driver was then physically assaulted and received minor injuries, said police. A second black male entered the truck and searched for items with the first suspect.

The suspects then ran away with an unknown amount of stuff. Police said they were last seen running east on Reindollar Avenue.

A witness told police he saw the two men enter an unknown make/model grey colored pickup truck that looked like another person was driving.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video captured along the 200 block of Reindollar Avenue to contact them. Anyone with additional information, contact Marina Police at 831-384-7575.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content