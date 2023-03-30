Three men wanted after assault of a delivery driver and package robbery in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police are searching for two (possibly three) men after a Thursday morning robbery at a gas station.

Police said at around 5:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station parking lot on 3030 Del Monte Boulevard. A delivery driver said he was preparing to unload items from a truck when he was confronted by a black male adult who asked him for cigarettes.

The delivery driver was then physically assaulted and received minor injuries, said police. A second black male entered the truck and searched for items with the first suspect.

The suspects then ran away with an unknown amount of stuff. Police said they were last seen running east on Reindollar Avenue.

A witness told police he saw the two men enter an unknown make/model grey colored pickup truck that looked like another person was driving.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video captured along the 200 block of Reindollar Avenue to contact them. Anyone with additional information, contact Marina Police at 831-384-7575.