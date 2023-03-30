San Lorenzo Park to reopen this weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation Department announced that San Lorenzo Park will be reopening on Saturday.

Department officials said that the reopening will include the upper park including the restrooms, playground, duck pond and lawn bowling green. There will be improvements coming to the park in the next couple of weeks.

The upper park will be open to the public daily from sunrise to sunset. The park benchlands will remain closed for cleanup and restoration work.

The Parks and Recreation Department are engaged in a community process to redesign the park and surveying community members about their ideas. If you want to participate in the survey, click here