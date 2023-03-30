Man arrested after road rage crash starts in Salinas and ends at Marina Police Department

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In less than four hours, Marina Police responded to three felony calls Thursday morning.

The last one occurred at 7:26 a.m. when police and fire arrived at the area of Del Monte Boulevard and Palm Avenue. Marina Police and the fire department arrived for reports of an injury crash involving two vehicles.

Hector Guillen, 28, of Greenfield. Booking photo courtesy of Marina Police.

Officers located one of the vehicles in the driveway of the Marina Fire Department, and the other subject was found across the street.

Police said both parties were involved in a road rage crash that began in the City of Salinas and ended with a crash at the intersection of Del Monte Boulevard and Reservation Road. After the first crash, the suspect driving a white BMW, Hector Guillen, 28, of Greenfield, continued to ram the victim's vehicle multiple times from behind.

Police said the victim was pushed into the intersection and southbound Del Monte Boulevard. The victim tried to escape by making a U-turn over the center median and driving to the Marina Police Department.

The victim called 911 and arrived at the Marina Police Department. Witnesses told police that Guillen had intentionally rammed the victim's vehicle after an initial crash that resulted in minor injuries to the victim and moderate injuries to their vehicle.

Guillen was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $30,000, according to Marina Police.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the police at 831-384-7575.