Highway 9 at Riverdale Boulevard to be closed on Monday and Tuesday for tree removal

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- Drivers who drive in the Boulder Creek area will see a slight change to their travel plans on Monday and Tuesday.

Caltrans and CHP Santa Cruz announced that Highway 9 at Riverdale Boulevard will be closed on Monday April 3 and Tuesday April 4 due to tree removal. The closure will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.

Riverdale Boulevard is one half mile north of the junction of Highway 9 and lower Highway 236, (Big Basin Highway).

Crews will be working to remove a large root ball and fallen trees from a slide area damaged from the recent winter storms.

Caltrans said that drivers should take Highway 236 or Bear Creek Road as alternate routes.