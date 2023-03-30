Happy 155th Birthday to the City of Watsonville!

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville is celebrating a monumental birthday on Thursday.

Watsonville is turning 155 years old on Thursday. In 1868, the city government was formed and the city had a population of 2,000 people. City officials said that those people depended on stagecoaches as their primary form of transportation.

A total of 47 men served Watsonville as town trustees from when the City was formed until it was granted a charter in 1903.

The city's population has grown to 53,000 residents.