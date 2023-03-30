Dominican to start Family Medicine Residency Program

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Staff at Dominican Hospital announce the hospital has received a $2 million grant to help fund the new Morehouse School of Medicine Dominican Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program.

It's a program that, according to Dominican, would address critical needs in the county.

This includes increasing healthcare provider diversity by placing graduates in medically underserved areas.

"At this point it's only about 10 to 12 percent of medical students that are from a Latino or Latinx background," says Dr. Walt Mills. "It's very challenging and you have to be very thoughtful in order to be able to recruit and develop the right people."

The grant is a portion of a larger grant, which is available in part from the $1.4 billion Song-Brown Workforce for a Healthy California for All package aiming to diversify and expand the health workforce.

Accreditation for the program is needed, with that being anticipated to take place by April 2023.

The first class of 8 family medicine residents, according to Dominican, will begin training in Santa Cruz beginning July 2024.

Dr. Mills believes this will help communities like those in South Santa Cruz County, which have around 75 percent of the population as identifying as Latino.

Community members are invited to connect with the Dominican Hospital Foundation at 831-462-7712 to learn more about getting involved with this project.

