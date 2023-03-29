Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 5:07 PM
Published 5:04 PM

Soledad girl called up to play for U-17 Mexican National Soccer Team

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Mexican National Team has invited a Soledad native to join their under-17 team for their next training camp and tournament.

Vanessa Aguilar will be at the training camp taking place from March 26 to March 29 and the tournament in Montaigu, France will take place from March 30th to April 10th, according to Supervisor Chris Lopez.

The games will be on the following dates:
• April 3rd - Mexico vs. France
• April 5th - Mexico vs. Japan
• April 7th - Mexico vs. Portugal
• April 9th - Mexico vs. TBD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content