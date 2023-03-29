Skip to Content
San Francisco Giants minor league team rebrands to “Exploding Whales” to honor 1970 event in Florence

EUGENE, OR (KION-TV)- The San Francisco Giant's High-A affiliate, the Eugene Emeralds, is rebranding for a few games this season to honor a unique story in the City of Florence's history.

In November of 1970, a 45-foot-long dead sperm whale that weighed eight tons washed ashore. The state's Highway Patrol decided to get rid of it by blowing it up with 20 cases of dynamite.

To honor this day in Oregonian history, the team will rebrand to the Exploding Whales for their games on April 12, April 22, May 6, and August 19.

