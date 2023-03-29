Pope Francis hospitalized for a respiratory infection, Vatican spokesperson says

Originally Published: 29 MAR 23 14:48 ET

Updated: 29 MAR 23 14:49 ET

By Delia Gallagher and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

(CNN) -- Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend "a few days" in the hospital, the Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In recent days Pope Francis complained of some respiratory difficulties and this afternoon he went to Policlinico A. Gemelli for some medical checks," Bruni said. "The outcome of the same showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid 19 infection) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy. Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer."

This is a developing story.

