Montage Health opens Center for Physician Excellence 

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, Montage Health will be opening their Center for Physician Excellence that will support professional development, personal wellbeing, and community connection for Montage Health physicians.

The programs involved in the center will be organized by physicians for physicians.

The center will include continuing education, clinical advancement, and professional development giving opportunities to grow physician expertise.

Some of the center's features include:

Wellness services to support emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing

Physician grants program to grow skills and advance in their fields

Clinical efficiency supporting improvement initiatives

Financial health program including student loan support and financial planning to help

doctors plan for their futures

Volunteer opportunities to give back to the local community and beyond

Social events to connect doctors with colleagues, family, and community

“We value our physicians’ work and dedication to the health of our community, and know they are vital to all we do today and in the future,” said Dr. Steven Packer, President and CEO of Montage Health

The center was made possible from a grant by the Lucas Fund for Physician Excellence.