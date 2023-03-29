Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 1:17 PM

Mail thieves wanted by Del Rey Oaks Police

Del Rey Oaks Police

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Rey Oaks Police Department is looking for clues to find the identity of three people who stole mail from condos earlier in the month.

Police said on March 4, 2023, between 12:55 a.m. and 1:06 a.m., the three suspects inside the white 2010 Mazda 6 sedan pictured broke into mailboxes at The Oaks Condos, said police. The car is registered out of Fresno.

Police say the car frequents the Merced/Fresno area, and there have been several License Plate Registration hits in those areas. Police said an unknown amount of mail was stolen.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content