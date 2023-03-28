Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:03 AM

Woman driving wrong way on Bay Bridge with children arrested after CHP chase

KTVU

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman who was allegedly driving the wrong way on the Bay Bridge with two young children was arrested after a pursuit by the California Highway Patrol. 

CHP officers responded to the bridge just before 4 a.m. after a report of a wrong-way driver traveling west in the eastbound lanes.

A patrol officer tried to get her to stop, and when she didn't, the officer intentionally hit her car, which caused her car to spin around.

She then went back across the bridge in the correct direction going about 90 miles an hour, the CHP said, and then she went southbound on Interstate 880, with the officer still chasing her.

Police say she drove to her grandmother's home in San Leandro, where there was a brief negotiation.

The CHP said she had her two children, ages 6 and 8, in her car.

The woman was arrested, and all three were taken to the hospital as a precaution, the CHP said. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

FOX 35

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content